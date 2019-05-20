CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL FIELDS LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

The three Sioux City Community School District high schools will “Light the Night” at each school’s first home baseball game this season.

New lights were installed at each high school field this spring, allowing East, North and West High to host night games for the first time this baseball season.

In addition to funds allocated by the Sioux City Community School District, additional dollars were secured by the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation.

The final dollars for the project were secured with the Baseball Tomorrow Fund Grant in the amount of $192,000.

That is a joint initiative between Major League Baseball and their Players Association that was established in 1999.

West High’s first home game with the field lights was Monday night.

North High will host theirs on Tuesday weather permitting and East High on Thursday, May 23rd.