ERNST HOPEFUL U.S. SENATE WILL FINALLY PASS DISASTER AID PACKAGE

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST WAS IN LE MARS SATURDAY.

THE RED OAK REPUBLICAN IS HOPEFUL THAT THE SENATE WILL FINALLY PASS A DISASTER AID PACKAGE THIS WEEK TO HELP MIDWESTERN STATES AFFECTED BY SPRING FLOODING.

DEMOCRATS, INCLUDING AT LEAST FIVE SENATORS CAMPAIGNING FOR PRESIDENT IN IOWA, HAVE REFUSED TO VOTE FOR THE AID PACKAGE SO FAR:

THE U.S. HOUSE HAS ALREADY PASSED THEIR VERSION OF DISASTER AID.

ERNST SAYS SHE HOPES THE SENATE CAN APPROVE DISASTER AID WITHOUT ADDING OTHER ELEMENTS TO THE BILL:

SHE SAYS DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASKING FOR IOWA’S SUPPORT IN THEIR PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGNS NEED TO STEP UP AND HELP IOWANS AFFECTED BY THE SPRING FLOODS.