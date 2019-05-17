SIOUX CITY WOMAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT NEAR ORANGE CITY

A Sioux City woman was injured late Wednesday afternoon when the car she was driving collided with a semi tanker south of Orange City.

The Sioux County Sheriff says 21-year-old Mindi Wikstrom was injured when her eastbound car was struck by a westbound semi at a Highway 60 intersection.

Investigators say Wikstrom turned north on Jackson Avenue in the intersection and was struck by the oncoming truck.

Wikstrom was airlifted to Mercy One in Sioux City with serious injuries.

The semi driver, 63-year-old Larry VanBuren of Orange City, was injured and taken to the Orange City Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.