MidAmerican Energy presented Sioux City with a grant on Friday to help keep the city green and provide shade.

Sam Wagner gave the city parks department a $5,000 check as part of MidAmerican Energy’s Trees Please! program:

OC……..roadways and streets. :14

Wagner says shade trees can save homeowners up to 25 percent on their utility bill by reducing the amount of air conditioning needed to cool the home.

Planting trees also improves air quality and helps to protect and nourish the soil.