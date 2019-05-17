MAHONEY’S ATTORNEY SEEKS NEW TRIAL

The defense attorney for a Sioux City man found guilty in March of starting a fatal apartment fire in February of 2018 has filed a motion for a new trial for his client.

A Woodbury County jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Mahoney on charges of arson and involuntary manslaughter on March 26th.

Mahoney was originally scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but his attorney, Billy Oyadare, had filed the motion asking for a new trial.

The Woodbury County Attorney’s office filed a resistance to that motion.

Judge Patrick Tott will rule on the motion on May 21st.

If he denies the motion, Mahoney will then face sentencing of up to 30 years in prison on the charges, 25 for the arson count and five for involuntary manslaughter.

51-year-old Wanda Blake died from injuries suffered in the February 4th, 2018 fire at the Central Apartments in Sioux City.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th, five days after she was released from a hospital and placed in a care facility.