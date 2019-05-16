OFFICER VANBERKUM RETURNS HOME TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY

The South Sioux City Policeman who was shot twice in a confrontation with an armed suspect last Saturday is back at home.

Well wishers lined the streets of South Sioux City as a caravan of law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks led by the Iron Pigs motorcycle riders escorted Officer Brian VanBerkum from Mercy Medical Center to his home in South Sioux City.

The caravan stopped briefly at city hall where VanBerkum and his family was saluted by an American Legion Honor Guard and greeted by the mayor and city council:

OC……..GOOD JOB. :04

VanBerkum did not speak with media, but Police Chief Ed Mahon says the welcome was heartwarming and overwhelming from everyone:

OC…….more than I could take. :29

South Sioux Police Lt. Chris Chernock drove VanBerkum and his family from the hospital through the city to his home on what was an emotional day for everyone:

OC…………to be from. ;20

VanBerkum was injured in a shooting while on duty early Saturday morning.

Chief Mahon says VanBerkum and the department will be dealing with the emotions of the shooting and aftermath for some time:

OC………….responding to that. :27

The suspect who shot VanBerkum later died after he was shot when VanBerkum returned fire.

Mahon says there’s no timetable for VanBerkum’s return and the shooting remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County Attorney.