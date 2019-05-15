WOUNDED SOUTH SIOUX POLICEMAN TO BE RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

The South Sioux City Policeman who was shot twice in a confrontation with an armed suspect last Saturday will be released from a local hospital Thursday.

Officer Brian VanBerkum is returning home and South Sioux Police are planning a special welcome for him.

They are asking the public and other law enforcement agency members to line Dakota Avenue Thursday afternoon to give him a wave and show your support for their hometown hero.

He will be traveling the length of Dakota Avenue to 39th Street, escorted by South Sioux City Police cars and motorcycles sometime between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.

VanBerkum was injured in a shooting while on duty early Saturday morning.

He returned fire and struck the suspect in the leg, who later died from his injury.

The incident remains under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and Dakota County Attorney’s Office

Photo courtesy South Sioux City Police