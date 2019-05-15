REED SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR MOVILLE BANK ROBBERY

A North Sioux City man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase after robbing a bank has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.

43-year-old Brendon Reed was sentenced to 105 months imprisonment for bank robbery and was ordered to make $13,821 in restitution the United Bank of Moville.

Prosecutors say Reed robbed that bank in March of 2018, and fled the bank in a stolen car, at a high rate of speed.

Reed lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed near Salix, destroying the stolen BMW car.

All of the stolen money was recovered,

Reed was sentenced by Chief United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand.

He is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.