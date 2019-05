WOUNDED SOUTH SIOUX POLICEMAN CONTINUES RECOVERY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICE BRIAN VAN BERKUM IS CONTINUING TO RECOVER FROM GUNSHOT WOUNDS HE SUFFERED SATURDAY MORNING.

VAN BERKUM WAS SHOT IN THE ABDOMEN AND LEG BY AN ARMED SUSPECT, 25-YEAR-OLD LUIS QUINONES ROSA, WHO LATER DIED WHEN VAN BERKUM RETURNED FIRE AND WOUNDED HIM.

POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS VAN BERKUM MAY BE RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL IN THE NEXT 48 HOURS:

VAN BERKUM IS MARRIED WITH TWO CHILDREN.

CHIEF MAHON SAYS THE FAMILY HAS SHOWN GREAT STRENGTH IN DEALING WITH THE SHOOTING:

MAHON SAYS THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY AND AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT HAVE BEEN AMAZING IN THEIR SUPPORT.

THE CHIEF SAYS HE HAD HIS OTHER OFFICERS ARE ALSO DEALING WITH THE REALIZATION THAT THIS COULD HAPPEN TO ANY OF THEM:

THE SHOOTING REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE.

Photo courtesy South Sioux City Police