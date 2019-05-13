WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF AWARDS ANNOUNCED

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department handed out their annual awards at a ceremony in the county’s Law Enforcement Center Monday afternoon.

Sabrina Ward received the Biggs/ Herman/Heilman award as Correctional Officer of the year.

Sgt. Pat Hinrichsen was honored with the Heimbecker/Jones award as the top deputy.

Chris Kim received the Jon Winkel volunteer Reserve Deputy award

Winkel himself was recognized for his years of contribution to the betterment of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

Cara Wood was honored as the department’s Civilian Employee of year.

Bri Church received the Community Policing award.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Socknat and Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell were also honored.