DORDT COMPLETES CHANGE FROM COLLEGE TO UNIVERSITY

Dordt College is now officially known as Dordt University.

The announcement for the name change was made a year ago, but became official on Monday.

Brandon Huisman, Vice President of Enrollment for Dordt, says there are three primary reasons for the name change:

Huisman says Dordt has expanded its various graduate Master’s programs, which is another reason for changing the name of the Sioux Center school:

International students now make up nearly 11 percent of the enrollment, which he says relates to the word “university” better than the word “college.”

Dordt University has an enrollment of around 1600 students.