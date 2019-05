THANKS FOR SUPPORTING PIZZA WITH POLICE EVENT

Thanks to everyone who attended Pizza With Police at Leif Erickson Park Saturday afternoon.

The event raised funds for the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department to send local officers to funerals of law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Police had radio controlled cars, squad cars, games, drones & K9 demonstrations.

Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza, Hy-Vee and Powell Broadcasting Stations participated in the event.