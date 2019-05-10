HAVE PIZZA WITH POLICE AT LEIF ERICKSON PARK

You may enjoy pizza with Sioux City Police and support National Law Enforcement Week at Leif Erickson Park on Saturday.

Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza in conjunction with Sioux City’s Police Department and Hy-Vee are hosting “Pizza With Police” to raise funds for the Friends of the Sioux City Police Department.

The money raised helps pay to send local officers to the funerals of law enforcement men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Five dollars gets you a ¼ Brew Pub Pizza and beverage out of the Brew Pub Pizza Trailer.

Pizza With Police will take place at Leif Erickson Park from 11-3 PM.