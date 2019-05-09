MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE SENIORS MAKE TIME CAPSULE FOR CLASS OF 2044

Students in Morningside College’s graduating class of 2019 are marking the college’s 125th anniversary with a gift for the class of 2044.

Nicole Langbein is one of four seniors who prepared a time capsule to be sealed and stored for opening by the class of 2044 during the college’s 150th anniversary:

Kayla Kirchoff got some items commemorating Morningside’s 2018 National Championship in football as well as everyday campus life:

Tim Coheen wrote a letter from the Class of 2019 to their 2044 counterparts:

The group also included the signatures on a scroll from the entire graduating class.

Jackson Allen says the capsule will be stored in a secure place:

The time capsule and its contents were on display Thursday in the Olsen Student Center at Morningside before being sealed away for the next 25 years.