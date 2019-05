A FIRE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HAS DISPLACED SEVERAL SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A THREE STORY APARTMENT STRUCTURE AT 21ST AND JACKSON STREETS AROUND NOON.

SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE TOP OF THE BUILDING WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE LIKELY ORIGINATED IN THE ATTIC OF THE STRUCTURE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG/KPTH