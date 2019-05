GRASSLEY SAYS FLOOD AID WILL BE THERE FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT

THE U.S. SENATE REMAINS AT AN IMPASSE OVER A FEDERAL DISASTER AID MEASURE FOR THE MIDWEST.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS SENATE DEMOCRATS ARE CONTINUING TO USE PUERTO RICO AS THEIR MAIN REASON FOR THE DELAY:

OC……VOTING REASONS. ;22

DEMOCRATS WANT MORE MONEY FOR PUERTO RICO, WHICH HAS ALREADY RECEIVED BILLIONS IN DISASTER AID RELIEF FOR HURRICANES THAT STRUCK THE ISLAND IN THE PAST TWO YEARS.

GRASSLEY SAYS FLOOD AID WILL EVENTUALLY COME TO MIDWEST RESIDENTS WHO NEED IT:

OC…….REPLENISH IT. :24

GRASSLEY SAYS THE CURRENT FLAP OVER PUERTO RICO IS AN EXCEPTION OVER HOW DISASTER AID IS NORMALLY DEALT WITH IN CONGRESS.