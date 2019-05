BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HIS IDEAS AREN’T CONSIDERED RADICAL ANYMORE

IDEAS THAT HE SAYS WERE CONSIDERED RADICAL IN 2016 ARE NOW BECOMING PART OF THE THINKING OF MAINSTREAM AMERICA.

THAT WAS THE MESSAGE FROM DEMOCRATIC SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS OF VERMONT TO SUPPORTERS AT SIOUX CITY’S ORPHEUM THEATER SUNDAY NIGHT.

SANDERS IS ONE OF AT LEAST 21 DEMOCRATS RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, AND OFTEN REFERRED BACK TO HIS 2016 IDEAS DURING HIS 2019 CAMPAIGN SPEECH:

SANDERS CALLED FOR a $15 DOLLAR MINIMUM WAGE, AND FREE HEALTH CARE FOR AMERICANS:

THE VERMONT SENATOR HAS A SIMILAR PLAN FOR EDUCATION, CALLING FOR LOWER STUDENT DEBT AND FREE COLLEGE FOR ALL:

SANDERS DIDN’T GO INTO A LOT OF DETAIL ABOUT FUNDING THOSE INITIATIVES OTHER THAN CALLING FOR HIGHER TAXES ON CORPORATE AMERICA.

HE THANKED THE CROWD OF AROUND 400 IN ATTENDANCE FOR THEIR SUPPORT AND SAID HE WILL DO THE OPPOSITE OF WHAT PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES.

SANDERS DID NOT TAKE QUESTIONS FROM THE MEDIA BEFORE OR AFTER HIS SPEECH.