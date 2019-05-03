IMPROVEMENTS ANNOUNCED FOR AIR TRAVELERS TO DALLAS FROM SIOUX CITY

Travelers flying from Sioux Gateway Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth will notice some new amenities when they arrive in Texas.

American Airlines has opened 15 new gates at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport supporting more than 100 daily regional flights for American Eagle service.

Many of the flights between Sioux Gateway Airport and Dallas Fort Worth will now arrive or depart from the DFW Terminal E satellite.

The completely renovated space includes refreshed ticket counters and gate areas as well as new ramp lighting, moving walkways, elevators and escalators.

Later this summer, American will also open a new Admirals Club in Terminal E, and the satellite terminal will be home to DFW’s only Whataburger.