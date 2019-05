FREE COMIC BOOK DAY HAS DOZENS OF BOOKS TO CHOOSE FROM

COMIC BOOK FANS OF ALL AGES WILL LINE UP SATURDAY FOR ISSUES OF THEIR FAVORITE SUPER HEROES AS IT’S TIME FOR THE ANNUAL “FREE COMIC BOOK DAY”.

KEVIN MCGARRY OF SIOUX CITY’S ACME COMICS SAYS SOME OF THE BOOKS TIE IN WITH THE CURRENT MARVEL BLOCKBUSTER “AVENGERS ENDGAME”:

OC………..READING THAT ONE. :07

MCGARRY SAYS FREE COMICS AREN’T THE ONLY ATTRACTION SATURDAY, THERE’S LOTS OF OTHER ACTIVITIES GOING ON:

OC……LOT OF FUN: 23

BUT COMIC BOOKS ARE THE MAIN ATTRACTION, AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF FREE TITLES:

OC…….FOR YOU TO READ. :18

THERE WILL ALSO BE A FOOD VENDOR ON HAND IF YOU’RE HUNGRY.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY RUNS FROM NOON UNTIL 4PM SATURDAY AT ACME COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES AT 1622 PIERCE STREET.