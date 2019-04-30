Home Local News HAWARDEN MAN RE-SENTENCED TO PRISON

HAWARDEN MAN RE-SENTENCED TO PRISON

Woody Gottburg
A Hawarden, Iowa man has again been sentenced to four years in prison for beating an 11-year-old boy.

37-year-old Matthew Spaans was re-sentenced Monday in Sioux County District Court.

The Iowa Appeals Court in December ordered a re-sentencing after ruling that the trial judge considered an improper factor a year ago when sentencing Spaans the first time.

Spaans and his wife Nina pleaded guilty to four counts of child endangerment.

Nina Spaans received a four-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on two years’ probation.

Court records say Matthew Spaans beat his stepson with his hands, a 56-inch sword and another item.

The documents say the boy was told to make up stories about his bruises or his next beating would be worse.

