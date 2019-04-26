KARSTENS LEADS BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY AS 11TH PRESIDENT

Rachelle Karstens has been inaugurated as the 11th President of Briar Cliff University.

Karstens donned a cap and gown Friday and took part in ceremonies officially installing her as the leader of Briar Cliff:

Karstens actually became president of the university last July 31st, fifteen months after she was named chief of staff of the school.

In between she also served as executive vice president and interim president.

There have already been some milestones achieved on campus in her brief presidency:

Her remarks at the inauguration centered on the university’s purpose and the challenge to continue being relevant.

She credits the students and staff of Briar Cliff for helping the school continue to move forward:

Karstens is an Iowa native who graduated from Clinton High School and went on to receive a law degree from the University of Iowa.