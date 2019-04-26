IOWA LAWMAKERS EXTEND SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE TAX

The Iowa legislature has approved the continuation of the one-percent sales tax that’s been used for school infrastructure until 2051.

The bill directs 30 percent of the sales tax money that’s raised to property tax relief.

Representative Jacob Bossman of Sioux City, says the bill simultaneously addresses school infrastructure needs and provides an estimated 325 million in property tax relief each year.

The House vote Thursday was 94-to-four.

The statewide sales tax for schools was set to expire in 2029.

The bill, which now goes to the governor, has been a priority for education groups.

