SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN STABBING

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A STABBING THURSDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY 22-YEAR-OLD KEONAH BROWN IS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND WILLFUL INJURY.

BROWN ALLEGEDLY STABBED HER JUVENILE AGE FEMALE ROOMMATE AT THEIR RESIDENCE IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF PARK AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 9:30AM.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM SUSTAINED STAB WOUNDS FROM A STEAK KNIFE AFTER THE TWO WOMEN ARGUED OVER THE THERMOSTAT SETTING.

A FAMILY MEMBER TOOK THE VICTIM TO THE HOSPITAL WITH WHAT WAS DESCRIBED AS NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

BROWN IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.