A campus memorial service will be held Sunday in remembrance and celebration of Briar Cliff University student Andrea Norton, who tragically died during a trip to Arkansas.

The service for Norton will take place at 4 p.m. in the Newman Flanagan Center on the Briar Cliff campus.

The 20-year-old Norton was from Hot Springs, South Dakota and was fatally injured when she accidentally fell from a rock formation near Jasper, about 101 miles northwest of Little Rock.