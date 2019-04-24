ARLEN KEYNOTES WOMEN’S POWER LUNCH

Hundreds of women from the area gathered in South Sioux City today for the 19th annual United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch.

Paralympic gold medalist and ESPN commentator Victoria Arlen keynoted the event.

Arlen overcame physical adversity to achieve remarkable success.

At age 11 she came down with a rare viral disease which she battled for five years – four of which she spent in a vegetative state.

That disease left her without the use of her legs for almost a decade.

OC…….a testimony. :11

Having been a lifelong swimmer and athlete, Arlen never gave up hope of competing in the Olympics and in spring of 2012 she qualified for the London Paralympic Games.

She won a Gold and three Silver Medals and later went on to perform on “Dancing With The Stars”:

OC…….keep going. :15

Heather Hennings of the Siouxland United Way says the Women’s Power Lunch also raises money for scholarships for single parents:

OC………bettering their futures. :14

Around 1200 people attended the event at the Delta Hotels Center.