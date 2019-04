SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY HAVE ACHIEVED RECOGNITION AS EACH BEING “TREE CITY USA”.

THE AWARD IS GIVEN BY THE ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION TO HONOR URBAN FOREST MANAGEMENT.

CITIES THAT RECEIVE THE HONOR MEET SEVERAL ANNUAL REQUIREMENTS, INCLUDING AN ANNUAL COMMUNITY FORESTRY BUDGET OF AT LEAST $2 DOLLARS PER CAPITA AND A TREE BOARD OR DEPARTMENT WITH TREE CARE ORDINANCES.