ERNST TO KICKOFF RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN AT ANNUAL “ROAST & RIDE”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa will officially kickoff her 2020 re-election campaign for the U.S. Senate at the 5th Annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, June 15th in Boone.

Ernst released at statement Monday saying “Iowans sent her to the Senate to make ’em squeal; from cutting wasteful spending to eliminating special perks for Washington insiders”.

She added that “the fight isn’t over and there’s more work to be done”.

The event includes a Bar-B-Q, speakers and features a motorcycle ride to honor veterans and patriots.

Proceeds from the ride will benefit Retrieving Freedom Inc., a non-profit organization with operations in Iowa that focuses on training service dogs to assist veterans and children with autism.

