LOESS HILLS SCHOOL EGG DESIGN FEATURED AT WHITE HOUSE EASTER EVENT

The Easter Egg designed by students at Sioux City’s Loess Hills Elementary School will be showcased Sunday at this year’s annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The school was selected to create the design which represents Iowa.

Loess Hills Elementary art teacher, Emily Evans, gave all students an opportunity to contribute artwork for the Easter Egg:

OC………draw color. :13

The final design was made up of artwork elements from 13 Loess Hills students.

School Principal John Beeck says because this year’s Easter Egg Roll has a STEM focus, the Iowa Department of Education chose Loess Hills because of the shared connection to the Computer Science is Elementary project:

OC……..why we got picked. :15

A digitized image of the egg design created by Evans and her students was sent to Washington, D.C. and transformed into an enlarged, two dimensional egg to display at the White House event.