HOPE STREET TO HELP LOCAL MEN RECOVERING FROM ADDICTION

A FORUM ON HOMELESSNESS, SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND MENTAL HEALTH NEEDS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA BROUGHT A WIDE VARIETY OF COMMUNITY LEADERS TOGETHER WEDNESDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

FRANK LAMERE CO-CHAIRS THE COMMUNITY INITIATIVE FOR NATIVE CHILDREN AND FAMILIES AND SAYS THE ISSUE HAS DEVASTATED THE NATIVE AND ENTIRE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY:

OC……..GET IT DONE. :20

ONE STEP TOWARDS THAT HELP IS THE ESTABLISHMENT OF “HOPE STREET OF SIOUXLAND”.

MATT OHMAN IS ONE OF THE FOUNDING BOARD MEMBERS OF THE FACILITY WHICH WILL BE LOCATED AT 406 12TH STREET:

OC……….SOBER LIVING ASSOCIATION. ;09

OHMAN SAYS WHEN COMPLETED, HOPE STREET WILL FILL A CRITICAL LOCAL NEED:

OC………….WHERE PEOPLE CAN STAY. ;23

WHEN READY, HOPE STREET WILL HAVE A TEN BED CAPACITY FOR MEN:

OC…….SEVERAL CHURCHES. ;12

HE HOPES TO OPEN THE FACILITY IN A MONTH.

OHMAN SAYS IT WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH DONATIONS AND THOSE STAYING THERE MUST ATTEND A.A. MEETINGS DURING THEIR RECOVERY.