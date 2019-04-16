SIOUX CITY 2ND GRADERS RECEIVE FREE BIKE HELMETS

Opportunities Unlimited and Siouxland Dairy Queens are teaming up to provide free bicycle helmets to every second grader in Sioux City.

The first school to receive the helmets Tuesday were students at Irving Elementary.

A loud cheer went up when the students were told what they were about to receive:

Susan Vondrak of Opportunities Unlimited says the helmet program caps off safety lessons taught to the second graders:

Vondrak says brain injury prevention is an important part of the mission of Opportunities Unlimited:

Siouxland Dairy Queens provided a $12,500 grant to provide the helmets for the second graders.