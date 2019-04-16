IOWA LOTTERY TO GIVE AWAY UNCLAIMED MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE

The Iowa Lottery will give away the one million dollar Powerball prize that went unclaimed when the ticket expired last week.

The ticket had been purchased in Nevada, and Iowa Lottery C-E-O Matt Strawn says they did all they could to find the winner, and now will move ahead.

OC…….do just that” :16

He says they wanted to stick with origin of the prize to try again to give it away.

OC………one million dollars” :06

Strawn explains how it will work:

OC…..on the line. ;09

You can enter by buying a Powerball play during a three-week period.

Each Powerball ticket entered will count as one entry into the promotion, no matter the purchase price of the ticket.

The prize period to enter is May 29th through June 18th — with the drawing for the one million dollar winner on June 19th.