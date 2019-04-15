STREET CONSTRUCTION SEASON BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY

Now that the weather is warming up, several street repair projects are getting underway in Sioux City.

City Engineer Gordon Phair says 27 projects are scheduled for the weeks and months ahead, including resurfacing parts of ten local streets between May and October:

Two different Contractors will work on the resurfacing projects.

There will also be reconstruction projects including the west end of Glenn Avenue:

Glenn Avenue is already reduced to one lane on some of that stretch.

Next month a full reconstruction of Military Road between Riverside Boulevard and River Drive begins plus the removal and replacement of the bridge deck over the Big Sioux River.

The bridge will be fully closed to traffic and a detour will be posted utilizing Riverside Boulevard, I-29, and River Drive in North Sioux City.

There’s also a full reconstruction of Pierce St from 18th to 24th Street beginning in May and complete in November 2020.

City Annual Resurfacing Projects

Asphalt re-surfacing will also include construction of curb and gutter, replacement of sidewalk ADA ramps and asphalt overlays.

Work will begin in May and be complete in October of 2019.

• West 4th St from Perry St to Market St

• West 2nd St from George St to West St

• Collins St from West 5th St to West 6th St

• Douglas St from 3rd St to 6th St

• Douglas St from 8th St to 18th St

• 8th St from Douglas St to Pearl St

• 14th St from Douglas St to Pierce St

• Stone Park Boulevard from Hamilton Boulevard to Pierce St

• 5th St from Pierce St from Jennings St

• 11th St from Jackson St to Floyd Boulevard

• 14th St from Jackson St to Main St

Military Road Reconstruction and Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes the full reconstruction of Military Road between Riverside Boulevard and River Drive and the removal and replacement of the bridge deck over the Big Sioux River. The bridge will be fully closed to traffic and a detour will be posted utilizing Riverside Boulevard, I-29, and River Drive in North Sioux City, SD. Work will begin in May and be complete in late 2019.

Pierce St Reconstruction Project includes the full reconstruction of Pierce St from 18th St to 24th St. The contractor will start work on May 2019 and is anticipated to be complete in November 2020.

Leech Avenue Reconstruction

This will be a full reconstruction of Leech Avenue between S. Fairmount St and S. Rustin St. The project will be completed in a single phase with a full closure of the roadway during the construction period. Construction will start in July and will be complete by end of 2019.

Glenn Avenue Reconstruction

This full street and utility reconstruction will span between 520’ east of Lewis Blvd and continue east to S. Cecelia St. A portion of S. Alice St will be realigned and reconstructed with the project as well. Phase 1 of the work will start on the west end of the project boundaries on Glenn Avenue and extend to the alley between S. Helen St and S. Alice St. This will take place in 2019.

Phase 2 will take place in 2020 and start at the east end of Phase 1, east to S. Cecelia St. Both phases will contain full closures of the roadway and driveways. Detours will be posted for both phases of the project.

2019 Annual Curb and Gutter Project

This project is located on 20th St from Jackson St to Ingleside Avenue. This project includes construction of curb and gutter and replacement of sidewalk ADA ramps. The work is anticipated to be complete in July 2019.

2018 Annual Manhole Rehabilitation Project

Project includes the rehabilitation of sanitary and storm sewer manholes in various parts of the city. Work is anticipated to be completed in July 2019.

2019 Annual Utility Lining Project

This project’s locations are West 20th St from Myrtle St to Center St, Correctionville Road from South Rustin St. to Gordon Drive, and Riverside Boulevard from Military Road to War Eagle Drive. This project includes the cleaning, televising and lining of the sanitary sewer and storm sewer. Work will begin in May and be complete September of 2019.

Bridgeport West Roadway Improvements Phase 4 – Harbor Drive & Murray St Intersection includes lane widening on Harbor Drive and Murray St. Work will begin late April and is anticipated to be complete in July 2019.

Bridgeport West Roadway Improvements Phase 5/6 – Discovery Blvd & Al Haynes Drive includes removing the medians on Discovery Blvd. and extending it to connect to the existing Al Haynes Drive. This work will allow increased traffic flow and turning movements on the south end of the Bridgeport West Industrial Park. Work is taking place on Discovery Boulevard, east and west of Aviation Boulevard. The new roadway from the existing Al Haynes Drive, running north and west to the new Seaboard Triumph Parkway will be completed Summer of 2019.

Garretson Avenue Realignment Project includes the realignment of Garretson Avenue to the south where it ties into 158th St south of Gordon Drive. The realignment is necessary for better access to Siouxland Community Christian School and Menards on to Gordon Drive. The contractor will start work on June 4, 2019 and is anticipated to be complete before August 10, 2019. 158th St will remain open to traffic.

Hunt Elementary School Site Improvements

Work will continue in 2019 and includes the reconstruction of Nebraska St from about 50’ north of 21st St, as well as 20th St from east of Pierce St to Nebraska St and 21st St from about 75’ west of Nebraska St to just west of Jackson St. The next phase of construction will include construction of the new Hunt Elementary School building starting in 2020 with the school opening in August of 2022.

Division Street Paving Project is located on Division St from Seneca Way to Pueblo Court. This project includes installing subdrains, construction of new pavement and replacement of sidewalk ADA ramps. Work is anticipated to begin June 2019 and be complete in August of 2019.

Jones Street Public Improvements

This is in the Jones Street Urban Renewal Area. The improvements include storm sewer intakes, watermain replacement, new curb and gutter, replacement of sidewalk ADA ramps, and asphalt resurfacing. Work will begin in May and be complete in October of 2019.

Riverside Boulevard Storm Sewer Cleaning Project includes the cleaning of storm sewers along Riverside Boulevard. Work will begin in June and be complete in August of 2019.

South Alice St and Linden Way Watermain Repair Project includes the replacement of street paving, watermain, sanitary sewers, storm sewers, and water service connections at South Alice St and Linden Way. Work will begin in May and be complete by September 2019.

Cheyenne Boulevard Watermain Hydrant Repair Project includes the construction of watermain to link existing segments and the addition of a fire hydrant for improved fire protection and improved water quality. Work will begin in June and be complete by August 2019.

2019 Annual Sidewalk Program

Project Description/Status: Project includes the inspection of all sidewalks within Zone 9 (Leeds), removal and reconstruction of defective, and broken or missing sidewalk. Inspections will begin in May and construction will be in Spring of 2020. The Zone 9 map is attached and on the City website.

Convention Center Parking Ramp construction has begun and is expected to be complete in August of 2019. The south lane and street parking on 5th St. from Virginia St. to Jennings St is closed as is the southbound lane on Virginia St. between 5th St and the alley on the southside of the project.

Christy Road Sidewalk Improvements is located on the northside of Christy Road from Overlook Lane to Sunnybrook Drive. Work will begin in June and be complete in October 2019.

Wesley Parkway Sidewalk Widening Project is located on Wesley Parkway and 3rd St. Work will begin in May and be complete in June 2019

2018 Paving Patch Project: The remaining work will take place at the intersection of Court St/21st St, and then a section of pavement on 11th St near Fowler St. Work will begin in May and take 1-2 months to complete.

2017 Annual Resurfacing Project

Project Description/Status: Project includes the replacement of curb and gutter, replacement of sidewalk ADA Ramps, rehabilitation of storm inlets, and asphalt resurfacing. Knife River Midwest has been working on the project punchlist since the fall of 2017. Final project completion is anticipated to be in August 2019.

Morningside Avenue Reconstruction Project

Project Description/Status: Project includes full reconstruction of Morningside Avenue from South Nicollet St to Sergeant Road. 2019 construction closes Morningside Avenue from South Henry St to just short of the South Lakeport St Intersection. Stages 3 and 4 will reconstruct the intersection of South Lakeport St and Morningside Avenue. Full project completion is anticipated to be in August 2019.