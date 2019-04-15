REYNOLDS ANNOUNCES STATE FLOOD RECOVERY BOARD

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is creating a new state board to oversee the response to last month’s catastrophic flooding.

Reynolds issued an executive order Monday morning, establishing a 15-member Flood Recovery Advisory Board that she will chair:

OC………use the funds. :09

The governor also is asking legislators to set aside 25-million dollars in state funds for flood recovery.

The first 15 million would be used for flood mitigation, including help in making levee repairs.

OC………impacted areas.” :21

Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny says there’s room in the budget for this extra spending.

The governor says she’s asked federal officials if there are ways the state can line up contractors or take other steps that would speed up the process of buying out flood-ravaged properties.

FEMA’s website indicates it’s a lengthy process that can take a year to 18 months.

Radio Iowa