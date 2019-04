TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING PURSUIT FROM MERRILL TO SIOUX CITY

A TRAFFIC PURSUIT BY AUTHORITIES THAT STARTED IN MERRILL, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND ENDED IN SIOUX CITY HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF TWO MEN.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN MERRILL POLICE ATTEMPTED TO PULL OVER A VEHICLE AROUND 3PM BECAUSE THE DRIVER WAS SUSPECTED OF DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED.

THE VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP AND SPED SOUTH ON HIGHWAY 75 INTO SIOUX CITY WHERE LOCAL POLICE ALSO JOINED THE PURSUIT.

THE PURSUIT WENT THROUGH THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE, ENDING AT 36TH AND DOUGLAS.

ONE SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT BUT WAS QUICKLY APPREHENDED.

24-YEAR-OLD ENRIQUE NINO-ESTRADA IS CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE BARRED, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, VIOLATING PROBATION AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

THAT CHARGED STEMS FROM HIM ALLEGEDLY BREAKING OUT A WINDOW OF A POLICE VEHICLE FOLLOWING HIS ARREST.

NINO-ESTRADA IS BEING HELD ON $25,000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

21-YEAR-OLD DENNIS LAWSON IS CHARGED WITH FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, ELUDING AND FAILURE TO OBEY A POLICE OFFICER.

HIS BOND IS $5000.

