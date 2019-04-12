PENCE TOURS FLOODED SOUTHWEST IOWA

Vice President Mike Pence is touring areas in Iowa and Nebraska devastated during last month’s flooding.

Pence was joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst in touring an area around Pacific Junction in southwest Iowa, where floodwaters still prevent some residents from returning home more than three weeks since flooding began.

Pence told reporters the amount of damage that remains in the area was beyond what he had expected.

Pence says it’s time for congress “to put politics aside” and approve a disaster aid package that includes money for Midwestern flooding.

Iowa officials have estimated the March flooding caused $1.6 billion in damage in the state.

Republican Joni Ernst was among a group of U.S. Senators who met with President Trump Thursday about the flood disaster aid negotiations.

Senator Chuck Grassley says this spring’s flooding is still “an active event” and congress must take a “bipartisan approach” to its response.

Pence also took an aerial tour of the flooding.

Next Wednesday, Senator Ernst will convene a hearing in Glenwood to discuss U.S. Army Corp of Engineers management of the Missouri River.