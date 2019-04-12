FEDERAL D-O-T ROAD REPAIR DOLLARS GRANTED TO IOWA

The U.S. Department of Transportation says Iowa may make immediate use of $9 million in Federal Highway Administration emergency relief funds to repair roads damaged by flooding.

Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the emergency grant on Friday.

The money can be used to begin short-term repairs while further damage assessment for long-term repairs takes place.

The money is allocated for federally eligible highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley says the money will help get roads reopened in southwest Iowa.

Damaged federal-aid routes include Interstates 29 and 680 plus U.S. Highway 34.