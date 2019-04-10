SIOUX CITY STUDENTS STUDY AG CAREER PATHWAYS

The Sioux City School District’s Career Academy has developed a variety of paths for students to get a headstart on training for various future jobs.

One of the newest pathways is in agriculture.

West High School senior Maggie Irish is a metro student who is taking the pathway:

Irish says she will take that interest to college with her to pursue an ag-related career:

Mike Naig, the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, says the Sioux City Career Academy helps students understand that there are a lot of jobs to fill in the ag world that do not involve working on a farm:

Naig spoke with Irish and other students and toured the Career Academy on Wednesday.