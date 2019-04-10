MONONA COUNTY AUTHORITIES FIND BODY OF MISSING WOMAN

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing Whiting, Iowa woman has been found.

Searchers discovered the body of 36-year-old Amy Pliss Wednesday evening in an area not far from where her vehicle was found.

Pliss had been missing since early Tuesday morning in Sloan.

Her vehicle was located in Whiting at 6:30 AM Tuesday and had been involved in a one vehicle accident.

The body has been transported to a Sioux City hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those citizens and various agencies that assisted in the search.