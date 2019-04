SUSPECT FATALLY SHOT IN SIOUX CITY HOME INVASION

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A SUSPECT SHOT DURING AN A HOME INVASION ON SIOUX CITY’S NEAR NORTHSIDE TUESDAY MORNING HAS DIED.

DETECTIVE JOHN SANDERS SAYS POLICE FIRST WERE NOTIFIED ABOUT A DISTURBANCE AT A HOME NEARBY TO WHERE THE SHOOTING WOULD LATER TAKE PLACE:

OC………OFFICERS ARRIVAL. :17

POLICE AREN’T SAYING WHY THE SUSPECT WAS AT THE 25TH STREET RESIDENCE.

THAT WAS FOLLOWED BY A SHOTS FIRED CALL TEN MINUTES LATER AT 1321 24TH STREET:

OC………..SUBSEQUENTLY DIED. :18

DETECTIVE SANDERS SAYS IT’S NOT KNOWN WHY THE MALE SUSPECT CHOSE TO BREAK IN TO THE HOME ON 24TH STREET:

OC…………AT THIS TIME. ;08

SANDERS SAYS THE RESIDENT ON 24TH STREET CALLED 9-1-1 AFTER FIRING THE SHOT AND WAS TREATED AT A HOSPITAL FOR NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN THE INCIDENT AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.

THE NAMES AND AGES OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Photo By George Lindblade