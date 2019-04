FIRE DAMAGED PALMER CANDY’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS SENT TO THE PLANT AT WEST THIRD AND BLUFF JUST BEFORE 5PM AFTER SMOKE WAS DISCOVERED ON THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE BUILDING.

THE PLANT WAS EVACUATED AND THE FIRE WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG