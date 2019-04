SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THE DRIVER OF A CAR THAT CRASHED INTO THE FORMER HAMILTON BAR AND GRILL MONDAY AFTERNOON.

POLICE SAY THE CAR WENT THROUGH THE PARKING LOT AND INTO THE BUILDING AT 1790 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AROUND 1:15PM.

THE DRIVER THEN FLED THE SCENE ON FOOT.

POLICE SAY THE CAR HAD JUST BEEN REGISTERED IN WOODBURY COUNTY THIS MORNING.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG