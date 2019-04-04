UNKNOWN WHEN CONGRESS WILL RECONSIDER FEDERAL DISASTER AID BILL

It’s unknown at this time when the U.S. Senate will reconsider an emergency disaster aid package.

The $13.45 billion bill included aid for flooded Midwestern states and $600 million for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program as well as money for southern states that sustained hurricane damage and West Coast states which experienced wildfires.

Senate Democrats refused to end debate earlier this week on the Republican aid bill and a similar bill that passed the Democratic led House earlier, saying more aid is needed in Puerto Rico.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says Puerto Rico has been receiving aid and that’s not a reason to deny the midwest and other areas needing disaster aid:

Ernst is upset with some of her Democratic colleagues who are campaigning for president in Iowa, but then turned their back on the state for disaster aid:

Democratic White House hopefuls Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts all voted no.

Klobuchar voted no after touring flood damaged Hornick.

Ernst is proposing two disaster aid initiatives of her own:

The other amendment would waive early withdrawal IRA penalties to Iowans and Nebraskans hit by flooding who need funds now and provide incentives to flood affected businesses to keep employees on their payroll during recovery.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told KSCJ News that when enough Democrats agree to support the proposal that was on the floor, he will call for another vote.