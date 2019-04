HEELAN STUDENTS PACK THOUSANDS OF MEALS TO COMBAT WORLD HUNGER

STUDENTS FROM BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SPENT WEDNESDAY PUTTING TOGETHER OVER 100-THOUSAND MEALS TO BE SENT TO RESIDENTS OF HONDURAS.

COORDINATOR MARY JANE MOUSEL SAYS THIS IS THE TENTH YEAR HEELAN STUDENTS HAVE TAKEN PART IN THE “THEN FEED JUST ONE” EFFORT.

THEY MEASURE AND PACKAGE INDIVIDUAL MEALS AND SHIP THEM TO A VILLAGE IN HONDURAS THAT ALSO RECEIVES AID FROM GEHLEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL IN LE MARS:

THE STUDENTS BEGAN AT 7:30AM AND HAD PACKED OVER 43,400 MEALS BY 10:30AM.

MOUSEL SAYS THEY WORK IN SHIFTS AND HOPED TO REACH 110,000 MEALS BY 3PM:

STUDENTS IN GRADES FIVE THROUGH TWELVE CREATE THE MEALS.

HEELAN SENIOR TOMMY SCHILTZ HAS BEEN TAKING PART SINCE HE WAS A FIFTH GRADER :

WORKERS AND STUDENTS DONATE TO COVER THE COST OF THE MEALS, MATERIALS AND SHIPPING TO HONDURAS.

SCHILTZ SAYS HE’S ALSO BEEN INSPIRED TO DO A SPECIAL TRIP NEXT YEAR:

MOUSEL SAYS THE CATHOLIC SCHOOLS HAVE SENT OVER ONE-POINT-ONE MILLION MEALS TO HONDURAS SINCE THEY BEGAN THE PROJECT A DECADE AGO.