BRAD PAISLEY TO PLAY TYSON EVENTS CENTER IN JULY

Country superstar Brad Paisley is bringing his World Tour to Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.

The former CMA entertainer of the year and 3 time Grammy award winner will perform along with Scotty McCreery and Riley Green on Friday, July 12.

Paisley has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001 and has written 21 of his 24 number one hits.

His last nine albums have debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, April 5th at 10am.

Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Box Office.