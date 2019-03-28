TRUMP SAYS SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING WON’T BE CUT

A proposed cut of 18-million dollars to the national Special Olympics program by U-S Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been vetoed by President Donald Trump after an outcry by supporters of the program.

John Kliegl, the president of Special Olympics Iowa, says the funding is for the Unified Champion Schools program which is about ten-percent of the budget for Special Olympics Iowa.

OC……..”into the budget” :19

The program has a 50-year history of sponsoring a way for mentally-challenged youth and adults to compete in athletics.

OC………of that funding. :12

President Trump said Thursday that he would preserve the Special Olympics funding.

Kliegl says preparations are underway for the Special Olympics Iowa Summer Games to be held in Ames in late May over Memorial Day weekend.

OC………in Special Olympics. :13

The event will run Thursday through Saturday of that holiday weekend.

Radio Iowa contributed story