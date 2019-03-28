SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK TO HONOR VIETNAM VETERANS

Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City will be the site of the second annual observance of Vietnam War Veterans Day on Friday.

Vietnam veterans from Northeast Nebraska, Northwest Iowa, and Southeast South Dakota will be recognized followed by a firing party and Taps to honor those who did not return.

The park is the site of the Vietnam Memorial Wall and the program will take place inside the park’s Interpretive Center at 5 p.m.

Immediately after the ceremonies, Post 307 of the South Sioux City American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary will host a fish fry in the Interpretive Center with all Vietnam veterans and active duty military personnel in uniform eating for free.

A free will donation is asked of all others and the public is encouraged to attend.

Siouxland Freedom Park is located at 1801 Veterans Drive on the South Sioux City riverfront.