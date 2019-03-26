MAHONEY FOUND GUILTY OF ARSON & INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

A Woodbury County jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of starting a fatal apartment fire in February of 2018.

The jury convicted 52-year-old Robert Mahoney on charges of arson and involuntary manslaughter after around two hours of deliberations Tuesday afternoon.

He faces up to 30 years in prison on the charges, 25 for the arson count and five for involuntary manslaughter.

51-year-old Wanda Blake died from injuries suffered in the February 4th, 2018 fire at the Central Apartments in Sioux City.

Blake died from her injuries on February 27th, five days after she was released from a hospital and placed in a care facility.

Judge Patrick Tott set a sentencing date of May 17th at 10am in Woodbury County District Court.