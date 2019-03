MORE STORAGE SPACE MEANS GAVINS POINT DAM FLOWS WILL INCREASE

THERE’S STILL A LOT OF WATER FROM MELTING MOUNTAIN SNOW FLOWING INTO THE UPPER MISSOURI RIVER BASIN.

JOHN REMUS OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS THAT’S WHY THE CORPS HAS RESUMED INCREASING RELEASES FROM YANKTON’S GAVINS POINT DAM ON MONDAY:

REMUS SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF STORAGE ROOM IN THE SYSTEM TO HOLD THE EXPECTED SNOWMELT:

MEANWHILE THERE ARE STILL FLOODING CONCERNS IN MISSOURI.

METEOROLOGIST KEVIN LOW OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE MISSOURI WILL CREST AT JEFFERSON CITY ON WEDNESDAY, BUT UP TO 2 AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN IS FORECAST FOR THE IOWA-MISSOURI BORDER AREA IN THE COMING WEEK.

THAT WOULD CAUSE A SIGNIFICANT RISE ON THE RIVER NEXT WEEK:

THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN 52 LEVEE BREACHES SOUTH OF COUNCIL BLUFFS ALREADY THIS YEAR.