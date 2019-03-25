LOESS HILLS ELEMENTARY STUDENTS DESIGN IOWA ENTRY FOR PRESIDENT’S EASTER EGG ROLL

Sioux City’s Loess Hills Elementary is the only school in Iowa selected to design the state egg for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

School Principal John Beeck says because this year’s Easter Egg Roll has a STEM focus, the Iowa Department of Education chose Loess Hills Elementary because of the shared connection to the Computer Science is Elementary project:

Loess Hills Elementary students such as second grader Alaya Barnes are creating the artwork that will go on the egg:

This artwork includes design elements to showcase the state of Iowa, STEM, and Loess Hills Elementary.

Their art teacher, Emily Evans, then helps finish the design:

The design must also follow the requirements set by the White House.

The final egg design will be released in mid-April.