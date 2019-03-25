CLOVIS SAYS REPUBLICAN OFFICIALS FINALLY VINDICATED FROM MUELLER REPORT

Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

That from Attorney General William Barr on Sunday.

The report brought a claim of vindication from Trump.

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Clovis of Hinton says he and administration officials have been saying there was no collusion with Russia since Mueller’s investigation began:

Clovis had been called to testify before a grand jury over a year ago regarding possible campaign ties between the Trump campaign and Russia:

The report reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice but said key elements were not there.

Clovis says Democrats are seizing on that part of the four page summary of the report:

Democrats pointed out that Mueller found evidence for and against obstruction and demand to see his full report.